India’s Tug-of-War with China Aims to Harm Pakistan: Senior Minister Punjab

May 28, 2020

Lahore, May 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the real purpose of India’s tug-of-war with China is to harm Pakistan as the Modi Government is not digesting Pak-China friendship and launching biased campaigns for its own designs. Abdul Aleem Khan while commenting on the Laddakh issue said that India’s teeth were bitten and once again it had to face humiliation at international level. He said that if any attempt was made to tamper with Pakistan, India would get a stern response. He added that Pakistan Army is fully capable to respond its enemy in a better way.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a firm stand against India from day one and he has exposed Indian oppression in every international forum including the United Nations. He said that Modi’s Intention in the name of democracy has never been good, secularism has been exposed and Indian atrocities in Kashmir have not been reduced even during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the international community should take immediate notice of this situation and react strongly to India’s unwarranted tension with China. Commenting on the reports coming out between China and India in Ladakh, Abdul Aleem Khan said that India has once again faced defeat and the best thing is for Modi and his followers to focus on their internal problems instead of confronting other countries and alleviate the oppression and poverty of the people of India.

