Indus Motor Makes History with Highest Production and Sales

Karachi, April 01, 2021 (PPI-OT): Indus Motor achieved yet another milestone, celebrating the highest ever production and sales volumes, historically in the month of March 2021. Following ease in the COVID-19 lockdown, economic activities began to normalize and the automobile industry experienced an increase in demand. Consumer purchasing power was revitalized, and a reduction in interest rates led to increase in auto financing, which contributed to demand increase. This has required local automotive companies to vigorously manage their manufacturing operations to overcome problems in inbound international logistics operations.

CEO IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, stated, “We are overjoyed and thank the Almighty for this remarkable achievement. IMC has remained focused on improving its operational efficiencies, maintaining high quality standards, effectively managing cost pressures and delivering maximum value to its customers. We have been operating on double shifts basis, all Saturdays as well as working extended hours. These measures have been taken with the view to increase supply and timely meet our delivery commitments, while strictly following the SOPs put in place by the authorities.

I would like to acknowledge the tremendous and dedicated efforts of my entire team at IMC, our extended family of Dealers and vendors and of course our business partners for making this possible.”

He further added, “The economic upturn following the despair soaring over the auto industry during the COVID-19, owes itself to the Government’s introduction of favourable policies. Reduction in interest rates has been a major factor that led to an increase in auto financing, bolstering consumer confidence.”

“IMC has, and always will be devoted to Pakistani market and to our customers whose interest and belief in our products is rapidly increasing every year. It is because of the support of our loyal customers and their trust in us that IMC is working diligently to provide them with the best even during the times of global pandemic. We look forward towards the continued support as we move ahead and would like to appreciate them for their continued loyalty towards our products and services.”

IMC is the constant promoter of “Make in Pakistan” and has a very strong commitment towards localisation. Locally produced parts worth over Rs.200 million are used by IMC every day with purchases amounting to over Rs.45 billion annually. IMC has enabled over 30 Technical Assistance Agreements with local as well as global auto part makers which have resulted in technology and knowledge transfer to Pakistan.

