Indus Motor Sponsors the Markhor 2020 as “Official Women Leaders Partners”

Karachi, March 15, 2021 (PPI-OT): Indus Motor Company (IMC) served as the official Women Leaders’ Partner in the annual youth leadership conference, Markhor, held between March 5 and 7 at Khanpur Dam, Haripur. Organized by The Youth Impact (a non-profit organization), the Markhor is a wilderness based experiential learning program that aims to bring high potential youth of Pakistan together and inculcate a spirit of social leadership amongst them.

Of the total ten students sponsored, eight were from IMC’s flagship Toyota Goth Education Program (T-GEP) whilst two hailed from Quetta. The recipients of the scholarships are to serve as brand ambassadors and selected purely on merit and need basis.

CEO IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, who attended the conference as a keynote speaker, said, “Our young people are the beacons who will lead Pakistan into the future. As a supporter for SDG 4 – Quality Education, we believe in an inclusive and equitable quality education for all. It is always our endeavour to support women empowerment and leadership and the Markhor is just the platform that provides the opportunity to a young diverse audience. As change catalysts, I am confident that they will become our advocates who will motivate other students as well and give back to society.”

The Company instituted the Toyota Goth Education Program (T-GEP) in 2008 under its Community Uplift Initiative to provide full financial support for elementary and higher secondary school education to children from economically underprivileged communities of neighbouring localities where IMC operates.

