Karachi, July 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):Indus Motor Company (IMC) announced the launch of its facelifted Toyota Hilux Revo 2021. With more robust features, off-road driving capabilities and modern design, the new Revo V, Revo G AT and Revo G MT variants will be hitting the market with a price tag ranging between Rs 6.54 million and Rs 7.49 million. The Company’s Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali said, “Over the years, 4×4 pickup trucks in Pakistan, have garnered popularity and the Revo clearly takes the lead, preferred by both male and female drivers alike, whether for urban driving or off-roading in the deserts of Cholistan.”

He further added, “Following Toyota’s global philosophy of putting “customer first”, we focus on advancing our products that cater to the modern world requirement. The new Revo will soon be hitting the roads, sporting the powerful contemporary look, added technology as well as enhanced driving pleasure for our customers.”

The new Hilux Revo has been revamped with a New Generation 1GD engine with improved power and torque output across a wider power band (150 kW peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque). Other enhancements include the advanced Variable Flow Control power steering, refined suspension and cabin mounts, redesigned 18” alloy wheels and an upgraded 9” audio system to ensure an ultimate driving experience.

Under the government`s ‘Roshan Apni Car’ scheme, overseas Pakistanis wishing to purchase Hilux Revo for their families back home, will also be able to make a purchase through the ‘Toyota Smart Purchase’ online portal. These customers will have the added advantage of preferential vehicle delivery time.

For more information, contact:

Indus Motor Company Limited

Plot No. N.W.Z/P-1, Port Qasim Authority,

Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-34721100

UAN: +92-21-111-86-96-82 (+92-111-TOYOTA)

Fax: +92-21-34720056

Email: customer.relations@toyota-indus.com

Website: http://www.toyota-indus.com

The post Indus Motor Unveils the New Hilux REVO appeared first on Business News Pakistan.