Industrialists threaten to lay off workers if gas load shedding persists

July 10, 2020

Karachi:A Moiz Khan, Patron in Chief North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) and president Nasim Akhtar, have expressed deep concern over the three-days gas shutdown in industries by SSGC and demanded uninterrupted gas supply.

In a statement, NKATI leaders said that the government must know that due to the power load shedding in the industries, the production activities are already hampered. In such cases, shutting down the gas supply will completely stop the production process which will have a very negative impact on the country’s exports.

NKATI leaders asked the government whether we shut down the industries as there were repeated attempts to shut down the industries under various pretexts. K-Electric cuts off power to industries three to four days a week and has also announced an 8-hour shutdown of factories. Similarly, Sui Southern Gas Company has also announced to cut off gas supply to industries 3 days a week. If the supply of electricity and gas to industries is continuously cut off, it will become impossible for industries to function.

“It has seemed that industries were no longer the first priority of the government. The exporters who are taking export orders, how will they deliver the goods in a timely manner because if the industries will not run due to unavailability of gas and electricity then there is no choice but to apologize for the timely completion of export orders.

Capt. A Moiz Khan and Nasim Akhtar asked the government to clarify whether industries are now their first priority and whether the industries of Karachi will be provided any kind of facility in which electricity, water and gas will not be provided but the facilities which are being provided in which water, electricity and Including gas, it will be provided to other institutions.

NKATI leaders demanded to withdraw the decision of 3 days’ gas loadshedding in the industries and said that if the government does not want the industrial wheel to turn, it should express it so that the industrial workers can be fired.

