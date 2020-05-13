Industries deviating from SOPs to face action: Minister

May 14, 2020

KARACHI:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department and Anti-corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the industries, traders, shops which had been allowed to operate by the Sindh government while easing the lockdown, were supposed to implement SOPs in anyway.

Strict action will be taken against the owners of industries and shops deviating from SOPs and they might be sealed. He said that in the current situation of coronavirus, the Government of Sindh was facing several problems but two of them were very important. The first was to protect people from the coronavirus.

The second was to provide them with employment. Dharejo said first priority of the Sindh government was to protect human lives and at the same time provide employment to the common man so that the stoves in people’s homes did not get cold.

He asked the industrialists to extend full cooperation to the Sindh government to keep the industrial wheel active and to fully comply with the Sindh government SOPs. Dharejo said that due to easing of lockdown, people were looking careless in taking precautionary measures due to which there had been an increase in local transmission of coronavirus cases which was very dangerous.

He appealed to the people that they should take precautionary measures to stay safe from the coronavirus, otherwise, the Sindh government will have to reconsider its policy of easing lockdown and take strict measures.

