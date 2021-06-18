Infinix HOT 10S with MediaTek Helio G85 will be available offline for Rs 24,999

Lahore, June 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):Infinix, the No. 1 selling smartphone brand of Pakistan has introduced HOT 10S in offline market from 15th June at an exceptional price of Rs 24,999. With MediaTek Helio G85 and 90 Hz refresh rate the smartphone will provide a perfect gaming experience on its massive 6.82” HD+ ultra-smooth display. HOT 10S is also available on Xpark with a free gift of Infinix Bluetooth earbuds.

HOT 10S is power packed with 6.82” HD+ ultra-smooth display and 90 HZ refresh rate for a hassle-free gaming experience. Embedded with 180 Hz touch sampling rate the smartphone will accurately respond to all swift and slight touches.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85, the HOT 10S delivers an unbeatable gaming performance. The processor boasts an AnTuTu Score of 197749 which is the highest score of smartphones within this price bracket. The 6GB RAM allows a lot of room for carefree multi-tasking while gaming on HOT 10S. Moreover, the 48MP triple nightscape camera captures every detail even in darkness and does not compromise on picture-perfect portraits.

A huge battery of 6000mAh will keep it all backed up for 76 Hours of continuous calling and 62 days of standby time. Either it be 18 hours of continuous gaming or having to unplug the phone on full charge, HOT 10S has got it covered with 10W safe charger. Safe charger will automatically stop the charge when full, without having to worry about unplugging the charger. HOT 10S also comes with an in built facial and finger unlock sensor to ensure more security and ease.

HOT 10S will now be available both online and offline for Rs 24,999. By ordering through Xpark, HOT 10S will come with free Infinix Bluetooth earbuds.

