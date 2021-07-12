Infinix NOTE 10 unveiled as new Mid-Range Killer of 2021 with amazing specs under the hood

Lahore, July 12, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan’s No. 1 selling smartphone brand Infinix today launched a new premium smartphone NOTE 10. This amazing smartphone will be available on retail price of Rs. 25,999 for a limited time offer alongwith additional Rs. 1000 discount on pre-order starting from July 15, 2021. Fans can order NOTE 10 on Xpark at Rs. 24,999.

Talking about the launch CEO, Infinix Pakistan – Mr. Joe Hu said “We know today’s smartphone enthusiasts want a device that balances style with the latest innovative technology for a truly immersive experience. The NOTE 10 perfectly balances functionality; aesthetics, style, innovation, texture and colour functionality for everyday users alike.”

The Infinix NOTE 10 comes with a FHD+ super fluid display that delivers a striking 1080 x 2460 resolution. The display makes viewing pictures and streaming video a pleasure with vivid colours and excellent definition that make even the smallest details pop. The Infinix NOTE 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-core processor giving it plenty of performance. It easily kept up with busy schedule from taking calls, typing up a report on the device to web browsing. Everything is superfast and without any frozen screens or slowdown.

Note 10 has a 48MP AI Triple rear camera. It features a 16 MP AI selfie camera. These advanced cameras come with multiple camera modes like Time-lapse video recording mode, Video stabilization mode and Slow Motion video recording mode that allows users to capture videos with 240fps. Users can create professional videos with the Bokeh video recording mode which blurs the background, making the subject stand out by focusing on it. The Super Night mode allows capturing bright and low noise pictures even in low light conditions.

The phone comes packed with an array of top-notch features, good gaming technology, and powerful processor. It will be available in three colours: 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Emerald Green. Infinix NOTE 10 6+128GB variant is originally priced at Rs 26,999. Android 11 XOS and a long-lasting battery (5000mAh) alongwith 18W X-Charge that gives an engaging smartphone experience to the users.

For more information, contact:

Infinix Mobile Pakistan

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.infinixmobility.com/pk/

