Info Minister assures every possible facilitation to media on polling day

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi launched the Media Facilitation Center for the coverage of general elections at Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Information Minister assured to extend every possible help and facilitation to the journalists on the polling day.

He said the caretaker government has fulfilled the responsibility vis-a-vis the conduct of the general elections. He said we faced a lot of challenges including that of the security to reach this point.

The Information Minister pointed out that Pakistan has waged the fight against terrorism for more than a decade. He said the terrorist acts have neither shaken the resolve of our battled hardened security personnel nor the civil servants and the nation.

He said it is the right of the people to elect their representatives and we stand by them. Speaking on the occasion, Information Secretary Shahehra Shahid asked the media persons to contact the media facilitation centers established in different cities in case of any difficulty.

She said capable and experienced officers have been deployed in these centers. She said we are ready for their facilitation in every possible manner.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Tariq Mehmood said the media facilitation centers have been established wherever the PID has an office. He said 4763 accreditation cards have been issued to the journalists for coverage of the general elections.