Info Minister emphasizes importance of promoting positive, constructive journalism

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has expressed the commitment to work with the media to propagate government's initiatives and policies to the public.

He made these remarks after assuming charge of the office at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Information Minister stated that the media serves as a bridge between the people and the government, and emphasized the need for this role to be fulfilled more effectively.

He said doors of the Ministry of Information will remain open for the journalist community. He emphasized the importance of promoting positive and constructive journalism in the country as well as strengthen the relationship between the government and the media.

Earlier, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and other senior officers of the Ministry welcomed the Federal Minister on his arrival at the Ministry of Information.