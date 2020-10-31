Info Minister expresses grief over loss due to earthquake in Turkey

Islamabad, October 31, 2020 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to earthquake in Turkey. In a statement, he said Pakistan equally shares the grief of Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of trial. The Information Minister commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured in the earthquake.

