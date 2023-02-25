Info Minister felicitates Farrukh Waraich over unopposed election as President PUJ

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has felicitated journalist and columnist Farrukh Shehbaz Waraich on being elected unopposed as the central President of Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ). In a statement on Saturday, she said the unopposed election of Farrukh Shehbaz Waraich is a manifestation of the confidence of the journalist community in him.

The Information Minister expressed the confidence that Farrukh Shehbaz and the newly elected office bearers will live up to the confidence of the journalist community. She assured to extend full cooperation to Punjab Union of Journalists for the betterment of journalist community and the media.