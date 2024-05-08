﻿Info Minister, Hollywood production team discuss Pakistan’s cultural heritage

A Hollywood production team which is shooting an international film on Pakistani culture held a meeting with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

They held discussion regarding the great cultural heritage and history of Pakistan. The Information Minister thanked the Hollywood production team for choosing to produce a film on Pakistani culture. He said it is a great honour for our culture and people.

Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan is a country with a great cultural heritage and its history, literature, music and art are unique which are appreciated worldwide. He expressed the confidence that the international film will give the world a new opportunity to see the beauty and diversity of Pakistan.

Assuring full support, Attaullah Tarar expressed the confidence the film being produced by the Hollywood production team will be an important milestone for the Pakistani film industry. He said it will also highlight the soft image of the country.

The Information Minister also informed the Hollywood production team about the steps taken for the film industry in Pakistan. He said film is the only industry in Pakistan which is fax free.

Alluding to the government’s film policy, he said we have given status of industry to the film so that the youth can get an opportunity to enter this sector.

The Information Minister said a film finance fund worth one billion rupees was established in the budget of 2022-23. He said five years of tax exemption was given to filmmakers in the same budget.

He said medical insurance for artists and tax incentives for the film industry boosted the film industry and its related sectors. He said foreign filmmakers have also been given concessions on joint film and drama projects.

For this, he said, the condition of shooting seventy percent of the film in Pakistan is applicable to promote business activities including tourism and culture.

The Hollywood Production Team recognized that Pakistan has great potential for filmmaking, expressing the commitment to helping the industry grow. They said they are inspired by the country’s beauty and culture.