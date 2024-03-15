Info Minister urges all political parties to come forward for charter of reconciliation

ISLAMABAD:,,, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said all political parties should come forward for charter of reconciliation and economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all political matters should be resolved amicably through a smooth reconciliation process.

To a question, the Minister said there should be a code of conduct for social media platforms. He said right to express is important, but Pakistan's interest comes first.

To another question, he welcomed the move of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for becoming a part of the democratic process and termed it a positive process.

Regarding recent meeting of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said all the issues were discussed amicably.

The Minister said the media talk of Ali Amin Gandapur and Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal after this meeting is good for democracy.