Info Minister urges people to judiciously exercise right to vote on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday urged the people to judiciously exercise their democratic right to vote on Thursday.

Talking to a private news channel, he said when people vote, it shows their patriotism and their love for democratic continuity in the country.

The Minister said there has been no instruction from the government so far to suspend mobile or internet service on the polling day.

He said if any law and order situation arises anywhere in the country on polling day, the local administration will take decision accordingly.

To a question about Kashmir, he said government and people of Pakistan will continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.