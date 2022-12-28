Info Ministry launches workshops to train journalists on modern trends

Islamabad: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched a series of workshops for capacity building of new and mid-career journalists across the country. The training workshops are being organized at Pakistan Information Centers, established by Press Information Department.

Currently, more than twenty training workshops are underway in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan. In these workshops, training is being provided to journalists associated with print, electronic and digital media on different topics related to modern trends and challenges in journalism.