Information Minister slams federal govt policies

June 14, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while commenting on the annual budget 2020-21, said that the people of the country did not rely on the budget document this year due to the habit of the regime to make claims it could not fulfill.

The information minister said that it was now a well-known fact that the economic team of the present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was a completely failed team. He said that in a while we would see that the federal government would be presenting a mini-budget or supplementary budget. Shah said that the same International Monetary Fund which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) considered as a witch before coming into power, now had become Miss World.

Shah said that no relief was given in the budget for the common man. The provincial Information Minister said that a lot of relief and encouragement had been given to all the businessmen who were associated with the construction business, but nothing had been offered to the laborers who were involved in the construction work.

He said that in fact, the government should have taken care of the workers who were associated with the construction work and who belonged to the poor class, and not the businessmen who were already earning a lot of money.

He questioned what had been reserved in the budget to deal with COVID-19, which could make a difference or make an impact. The provincial Information Minister said that the most urgent need at this time was to take maximum steps in the budget to deal with the Coronavirus situation.

He said that because the federal government was not serious about the coronavirus pandemic before, and was not serious even now, that was why it did not take any significant steps in this regard in the budget as well. Shah further said that at present our farmer was watching his ripe crops being destroyed by locusts all over the country, adding that, the farmers had disappointed with the federal government.

The minister said that the federal government had promised in a meeting on March 6 that by April, air spraying would be carried out in all parts of the country where locusts were destroying the crops, but so far nothing had been done. He said that if air spray had been done on time, many crops could have been saved. Shah said that today our cultivators and farmers were very upset to see their crops being destroyed due to the incompetence of this government.

The minister said that a large part of the economy of our country was based on agriculture, but this failed federal government was not paying due attention to agriculture. He said that just as the people belonging to all walks of life were disturbed by the failed policies of the federal government, so too the people belonging to the agriculture sector were frustrated by its failed policies.

