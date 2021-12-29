Information Minister visits Board of Investment 

Islamabad, December 29, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain visited Board of Investment (BOI) in Islamabad on Wednesday. He was given briefing about the performance, new initiatives and reforms introduced by the board.

He also held meetings with Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Secretary Board Farina Mazhar. During the meeting, they discussed facilitating the small and medium enterprises by the Board. Appreciating the Board of Investment’s performance, the Minister for Information assured it of his ministry’s full cooperation.

