Inquiry Commission records statements of four former NAB chairmen

Islamabad, February 23, 2021 (PPI-OT): In pursuance of the Cabinet Division’s notifications dated 29th January, 2021, the Commission commenced its proceedings with effect from 9th February, 2021, on the availability of space and staff. The Commission summoned the relevant record from NAB, which has substantially been given to the Commission. Further, three Federal Secretaries of the concerned Ministries were summoned along-with directions to appear with the record regarding the matter relating to the TORs of the Commission. The concerned secretaries have requested for further time for giving complete record to the Commission and are scheduled to appear before the Commission this week.

The statement of four formers Chairman NAB have taken under Oath, Additionally statement of the former Deputy High Commissioner, Pakistan’s High Commission in London, former joint Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice and a few other officers/ persons, who were associated with the broad sheet LLC matter have also been recorded. The witnesses have been further directed by the Commission that they may be required to appear again before the Commission, as and when needed.

