Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi addresses families of Police Shuhada who embraced martyrdom in fight against Corona

July 21, 2020

Peshawar, July 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi addressed the families of police Shuhada, who embraced martyrdom in fight against Corona, through video link today. The IGP KP talked online to the family members of all the police Shuhada, heard their problems in detail and assured that Shuhada package would be provided and one of the heir of the shaheed would be recruited in police department as per provisions of the law.

It is pertinent to mention that 232 police officers and jawans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were infected with corona, 92 police personnel recovered, whereas, 11 police officers and jawans embraced martyrdom. These police Shuhada include SI Nisar Ahmad, ASI Farid Khan, FC Khitab Gul and FC Sher Nawaz from Peshawar, SI Razi Khan from Mardan, Inspector Ghani Said from Swabi, FC Muhammad Faheem from Nowshera, FC Muhammad Islam from Upper Dir, Inspector Muhammad Bashir and FC Wajoor Khan from Mansehra and ASI Niaz from Battagram police.

The IGP KP, while addressing on this occasion, assured the families of the police Shuhada that their problems would be solved on priority basis. The IGP KP said that these police personnel embraced martyrdom while protecting the lives of the people and said that their sacrifices are unforgettable. The IGP KP further said that the welfare of the families of police Shuhada is his top priority.

The IGP KP said that it is moment of great satisfaction that our brave and courageous police force exhibited valour in the fight against terrorism and now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is a front line force in the fight against corona. The IGP KP said that police Shuhada had added a new chapter in the golden history of sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The families of the Shuhada thanked the IGP KP for direct contact with them, listening to their problems with full concentration and patience and assuring of solving their problem on urgent basis.

