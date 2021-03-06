Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi addresses the participants of the seminar on Dispute Resolution Councils at Mardan

Islamabad, March 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has said that the basic concept of Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) truly reflects and is based upon our values, traditions and Islamic principles and vowed that all available resources would be utilized for its furthering so as to ensure prompt and easy dispensation of justice to the public.

This he stated during his visit to Mardan and addressing chairman and members of Dispute Resolution Councils of Mardan Region at Town Hall Mardan. Regional Police Officer Mardan Sher Akbar Khan, DPOs Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi and media men largely attended the seminar. The IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi said that DRCs of Mardan Region are playing a pivotal and important role for the resolution of petty disputes and redressal of complaints of the general public. The ample proof of it is that it peacefully resolved more than 29 thousand disputes with full satisfaction of the parties concerned He said that litigation amongst public continued from generation to generation on petty disputes but with the establishment of DRCs people are being provided quick and free justice.

The IGP maintained that keeping in view the uproar success of this system, now the western countries are also adopting this successful model. The IGP pointed out that under this system 95% disputes of the parties concerned are being solved amicably and no other system can compete with this system in resolution of public disputes. The IGP informed that the DRCs so for in the province have peacefully resolved thousands of disputes amongst the people and thus many families and generations had been saved from further sufferings.

The IGP disclosed that DRCs have been established in all districts of the province which are giving very positive results in maintaining durable peace and tranquillity in the province. The IGP highly appreciated the valuable services and effective role of the members of DRCs in Mardan Region and said that it may be emulated by all districts in the province.

The IGP informed that people are accepting the decisions of DRCs whole heartedly due to the credibility and integrity of its members added that they will be rewarded by Al-Mighty Allah in this world and here after. The IGP announced that women and minorities would also be given representation in DRCs so as to get benefit from their God-gifted qualities. The IGP assured that the suggestions and recommendations of the DRC members would be thread barley discussed in Police Policy Board meeting.

Earlier DIG Mardan Sher Akbar Khan presented performance report of DRCs in Mardan Region added that so for thousands of disputes amongst public have been peacefully resolved. They also paid glowing tributes to the professional acumen and valuable services of the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi. The members of the DRCs presented souvenir and traditional Turban and Chadar to the IGP KP.

