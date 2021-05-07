Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi awards police officers and jawans of Police Training School Swabi today

Peshawar, May 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): The Inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has said that Ex-Levies and Khasadars would be imparted professional training so as to enable them to face the impending challenges in their respective area in a befitting manner.

This he said while addressing as a chief guest to the participants of the passing out parade of the 2nd batch of the Ex-Levies and Khasadars who successfully completed their 3 months basic training at Police Training School Swabi today. DIG training Muhammad Imtiaz Shah, DIG Mardan Yaseen Farooq, DPO Swabi Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Director Police Training School Swabi Niaz Muhammad Khan and other officers attended the ceremony. A total of 541 Ex-Levies and Khasadars declared successful in the passing out parade.

It may be recalled that a total of 997 trainees of NMDs had passed out in the 1st Batch from different police training centers. In the 2nd Batch a total of 2922 trainees passed out form the police training centers which included 457 from police training school Swat, 541 police training school Swabi, 886 police training school Kohat, 693 police training school Mansehra, 150 Sub-Campus Buner and 195 from Sub- Campus Kohat. Thus a total of 3919 Ex-Levies and Khasadars completed their basic training in two batches from different police training schools under the supervision of experience Police instructors.

The police chief pointed out that basic training harness the professional as well as the hidden capabilities of the jawans and a well trained professional jawans give better result in combating the impending challenges and achieving the desired targets in the field. The IGP further went on to say that training institutions impart great skills to the under trainee jawans about strengthening of institutions and establishing writ of the law. The IGP maintained that tribal jawans have all the guts and qualities of head and heart to serve the nation. The IGP reminded that it was a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the trainees completed their training with full devotion and professional commitment.

The IGP directed the passed out jawans to work hard, improve their professional integrity, serve the weak sections of the society to the best of their acumen and capabilities and demonstrate decent behaviour with the general public and make them strong part and parcel of the police team against the anti-state elements. The IGP reminded that tribal districts have rich values and traditions and directed the newly passed out jawans to uphold and become real custodian of these rich traditions by exhibiting excellent policing in the field and bring more laurels for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The IGP pointed out that the basic purpose of merging of tribal districts was to reform the rotten systems, bring the local people into the mainstream of the nation as well as to establish the writ of the govt and ensure protection of life and honour of the people. The IGP further went on to say that KP police have proved their mettle in the war against terrorism and hoped that now the absorbed levies and khasaddar will fight shoulder to shoulder with the rest of KP police and will help improve the law and order situation in an effective manner. The IGP also appreciated the training instructors who worked day and night and imparted best training to the police jawans.

The IGP awarded the trainees who excelled during the training. They included Atif Ali Belt no 572 best in parade, Usman Khan Belt no 1311 best in turn out and Badshah Gul best in musketry. The IGP also awarded Director PTS Swabi Niaz Muhammad, DSP Admin Atiq Ur Rehman, RI Qamar Zaman, LI Shoib Khan, LO Ayan Ullah, Mess Manager Jan Alam, IC Regimental Iftikhar, Reader Wazir Gul, Law Staff Naeem and Sheraz Khan on their best training services.

