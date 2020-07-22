Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presides over a meeting to review police In-Service and Specialized trainings

July 22, 2020

Peshawar, July 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presided over a high-level meeting at Central Police Office Peshawar today to review police trainings. DIG Trainings gave a detailed presentation on In-service and Specialized courses for police officers and jawans. He informed that as per directions of the IGP KP, trainings suspended due to Covid-19, had been resumed and also new training programmes had been launched in the police training schools and police specialized schools. He informed that Advance Course for Inspectors had been started from July 20, 2020 at Police Training School Swat.

He said that 35 Inspectors including 5 each from Islamabad police and Azad Kashmir police had been enrolled in the course. He said that Lower College Course of 92 trainees had already been completed and their examination would be conducted by ETEA on July 22, 2020 at PTC Hangu. The IGP KP was informed that Intermediate College Course of 203 trainees would be resumed from August 3, 2020 at PTC Hangu. Similarly, Upper College Course of 131 trainees would commence from September 1, 2020 at PTC Hangu.

DIG Trainings informed that 2 online Geo-Tagging courses had already been concluded at Police School of Information Technology Peshawar in which 46 police personnel were imparted online trainings. He further informed that 3rd online Geo-Tagging course had commenced from July 2 in which 39 officers are participating online. Likewise, 2 online courses of Cellular Forensic had been concluded at Police School of Investigation Hayatabad in which 44 officers participated. Similarly, Medico Legal and DNA course had been started from July 20, 2020 for 27 trainees.

The IGP KP was informed that Advance Intelligence Course, suspended due to Corona, had been resumed from July 20 at Police School of Intelligence Abbottabad. In this course 22 police officers of CTD and Special Branch are participating.

DIG Trainings informed that Junior Command Course of 30 DSPs is scheduled from August 15, 2020 at Provincial Services Academy Peshawar. Similarly, training of 1st batch of 360 ex-Levies is scheduled from August 3, 2020 and Intermediate Course of Telecommunication Unit of 16 officers is scheduled from August 4, 2020.

The IGP KP directed that the police trainings should be conducted on modern lines so that the trainees after completion of the course might be able to face the confronting challenges in a professional manner and come up to the expectations of the people. The IGP KP said that it is our duty to protect the lives and property of the people and provide justice in a timely manner. The IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed that all SOPs of corona must be observed at all police training centers.

