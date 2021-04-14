Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presides over high level meeting to review security arrangements in the month of Ramazan

Peshawar, April 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi held a video link conference with Regional Police Officers in Central Police Office today. Addl IGP Investigation, Addl IGP Operations, DIG Inquiry and Inspection, DIG HQRs, Commandant FRP, DIG Telecommunication, DIG Investigation, DIG Operations, AIG Operations and other high ranking officers participated in the conference in the CPO, while all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and CCPO Peshawar participated from their respective regions via video link.

In conference progress was reviewed about police security measures during Ramazan, steps against Covid-19 and law and order situation in the province. The Regional Police Officers presented detailed briefings to the IGP about the steps taken in their respective regions in this connection. The IGP directed the police high ups to adopt arrangements as per security SOP for the protection of life, honour and property of the general public during the holy month of Ramazan.

They were also directed to make more coordinated and effective efforts along with district administration in the fight against corona virus. The IGP directed the police high ups to strictly implement wearing of mask by all police officials during duty hour at all costs.

In video link conference the IGP also directed for strict action against narcotics smuggling and their nexus with terrorists and foiling their nefarious designs in an effective manner. The IGP took strong exception of the property cases in vehicles, narcotics and arms cases and directed the participants to dispose of all such cases at the earliest. The IGP also directed for completing all pending inquiries against police officials involved in criminal cases as soon as possible and not posting such officials on any post till completion of inquires against them.

The RPOs were further directed to dispose of cases of promotion of head constables in their regions with immediate effect. The IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the performance of police in respect of arrest of killers of journalist in Karak and Anti-Terrorist Judge murder case in Swabi as well as arrest of dreaded terrorists in Malakand region and announced cash reward for the police officials of the concerned regions.

