Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari personally inspected the duties of traffic police personnel

Peshawar, June 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari today on different points personally reviewed the traffic police duty and briefed himself about their confronting problems and difficulties in line of duty. The IGP on different points come down from his vehicle and met with the traffic officials and informed himself from them about duty hours, available facilities and confronting problems. The IGP found each official alert and busy in regulating traffic and expressed satisfaction over discharging of their officials duties.

The IGP informed that a traffic sergeant represents the whole police force on the road and traffic system reflects the discipline of that particular society and assured them that all traffic related facilities would be provided to them so as to enable them to keep continue smooth traffic flow and build positive image of the force. The IGP directed DIG traffic to arrange drinking water, jungle hat and body umbrella for the traffic officials in the whole province. The IGP made it clear to the traffic jawans that serving the people in the field was their top most responsibility and assured them that all their difficulties would be solved on priority basis.

