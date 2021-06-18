Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari presides over meeting with delegation of UNDP

Peshawar, June 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):A five-member delegation of United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) called on the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari, PSP at CPO Peshawar today. The delegation was led by Resident Representative Mr. Knut Ostby while the other members included Programme Manager Ms. Tanya Rzehak, Programme Specialist Mr. Arshad Jan, Senior Law Enforcement Advisor Mr. Tariq Javed and ADR Specialist Mr. Idrees Hayat.

They extended congratulation to the IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari on assuming his new responsibilities as IGP discussed professional policing matters and assured that all UNDP KP police projects would be completed timely. They also assured that projects in pipeline for the capacity building of the KP police. The IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari appreciated the help and cooperation of the UNDP for the KP police. Both sides agreed to keep close coordination and collective efforts for achieving the desired targets for the KP police.

