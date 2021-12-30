Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younas declared the cops as “Ghazi” injured in the line of duty 

Islamabad, December 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday declared the cops as “Ghazi” injured in the line of duty. He also announced to recruit children of those in the police force who got retired after the recommendations of medical board. The capital police chief also pinned honorary badges to some 37 “Ghazis” in a ceremony organized at Police Lines Headquarter.

DIG HQs Sadiq Ali Dogar, AIG Establishment Dr Navid Atif and a large number of journalists attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that it was indeed an honour for him to accompanying the cops who got injured while performing duties.

“These brave cops shed their blood to protect the life and property of people as well as to maintain law and order situation,” he said adding that a comprehensive system has been made to facilitate the Ghazis. “Even the welfare of the Ghazis will continue after my departure,” he said. IG was of view that the media should appreciate the good deeds of police forces besides criticising the cops over bad performance. “Police force is of public and we should accept it with its good and bad things,” he said.

He said it is his prime responsibility to take care of his force. IG Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the budged allocated by the government would be utilized as per budget rules. He said that the investigation officers would also be provided funds and the applicants would also be updated in this regard.

“I am making efforts to change Thana Culture and the citizens should visit the police stations with confidence,” he said adding that cops of capital police are on roads for protection of public round the clock. “Islamabad police is a quick respond force,” he said adding that welfare of cops is my responsibility.

