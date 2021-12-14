Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed AIG Establishment and SSP Logistic to clear all the dues of families of cops who had died in the line of duty

Islamabad, December 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):He also ordered recruitment of siblings of the deceased cops purely on merit. IG Muhammad Ahsan Younas issued these directions after meeting with families of the deceased cops in Police Line HQ here on Saturday. He asked the subordinates the expense for education and accommodation of siblings of the deceased cops should also be paid as per law and on merit.

“We should focus on schooling of siblings of the cops who died during service,” he said. He urged the families of the deceased cops to get their siblings recruited as naib qasids in police department as per orders of court as we have the quota for these jobs. “All the Naib Qasids will be promoted to next rank after two years so there is no need worry to get this job,” he said. “My doors are always open for families of martyrs and those cops who died during service,” said IG Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

