Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir issued transfer postings Orders of 12 Police Officers

July 4, 2020

Lahore, July 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): According to details, Shakar Hussain Dawar, SP Special Branch Lahore Region transferred and posted as DPO Jhelum, Rana Umar Farooq, DPO Jhelum transferred and posted as DPO T.T. Singh, Waqar Shoeb Anwar DPO T.T. Singh transferred and posted as AIG Admin and Security, CPO Punjab, Lahore, Muhammad Anwar Khetran, AIG Admn and Security, CPO Punjab, Lahore directed to report Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore, Shahid Nawaz SDPO Cantt Gujranwala transferred and posted as SDPO Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Ikram Ullah, ASP/ SDPO Wazirabad, Gujranwala transferred and posted as SDPO Cantt Gujranwala, Ijaz Hussain, DSP PHP Lodhran transferred and posted as SDPO Sadar Khanewal, Naeem Abbas , SDPO Saddar Khanewal transferred and posted as SDPO Mailsi, Vehari, Muhammad Saeed Anwar, SDPO Mailsi, Vehari transferred to PHP, Punjab.

Lahore for further posting, Syed Azhar Hassan Shah, DSP Headquarters, Rawalpindi transferred and posted as SDPO Saddar Chakwal, Amjad Shahzad, SDPO Saddar Chakwal directed to report Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore, Khalid Mehmood, DSP Organized Crime, Okara transferred and posted as DSP Headquarters, M.B. Din, against an existing vacancy, with immediate effect.

