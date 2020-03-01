Intelex Partnerships With Etihad Airways and Evonik Recognized As Finalists in Verdantix 2020 Operational Excellence Innovation Awards

March 2, 2020

Reading, UK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Independent research firm, Verdantix, announced that partnerships of Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) management software, and its customers, Etihad Airways and Evonik Industries, have been named finalists of the Inaugural Verdantix 2020 Operational Excellence Innovation Awards.

The prestigious awards program recognises the people and organisations who are instrumental in launching successful projects using innovative technologies which enhance Operational Excellence strategies. Etihad Airways and Evonik, both powerhouses in their respective industries, were selected from over fifty submissions across seven industry sectors, having detailed their innovative projects through both quantitative and qualitative measures.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Intelex customer, Etihad Airways, is the national airline of the United Arab Emirates. The airline has some 20,000 employees from more than 150 nationalities, and operates passenger and freight flights between Abu Dhabi and more than 80 international destinations.

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Vice President Safety, Security and Quality for Etihad Aviation Group, said, “Etihad is delighted to be nominated as a finalist and the only airline in the Verdantix Operational Excellence Innovation Awards. The airline has been selected for its introduction of the Intelex safety reporting system, which enables employees in all sections and locations of the business to upload details of any safety occurrence to a central database to help expedite a response. The safety of passengers, employees, and others throughout our business is the highest priority. Digitising safety reporting has improved significantly the company’s ability to respond to incidents, large and small, as well as to store, analyse, and respond appropriately to the information received.”

Evonik Industries AG, a second Intelex customer selected as a finalist, is a German specialty chemicals company with a focus on the production of chemicals for three segments: nutrition and care, resource efficiency, and performance materials. Evonik has over 32,000 employees across 210 sites in 26 countries, is the second largest chemicals manufacturer in Germany (by revenue), and the seventeenth largest in the world with annual revenues of $14.8 billion.

“Being selected as a finalist for an Operational Excellence Innovation Award is a testament to the work we have done to implement one tool that manages all EHS and Operational Risk processes globally,” commented Ratna Morjaria, Global ESH Director for Evonik Industries. “We had several compelling reasons to embark on this project, including our goals of gaining greater visibility into global EHS performance and enhancing the safety culture at every site. Working with the Intelex platform enabled us to achieve these objectives while eliminating over 100 IT tools in exchange for one all-encompassing software solution.”

Winners of the Verdantix 2020 Operational Excellence Innovation Awards will be announced on March 3rd at the Verdantix HSE & OpEx Innovation Summit EMEA, taking place at the new Tottenham Hotspur FC Stadium in London, UK.

About Intelex Technologies, ULC

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organisations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market. Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organisation-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted regulatory requirements and standards including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and OSHAS 18001). Over 1,200 customers in 172 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. For more information about Intelex, please visit www.intelex.com.

