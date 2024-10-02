Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday appreciated the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation against the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in Harnai.
The Interior Minister commended the security forces on neutralizing six terrorists, foiling their nefarious plans. He lauded the forces’ timely action and saluted their bravery.
He stated that the nation takes pride in the professional capabilities of the security forces. He emphasized that terrorists and their facilitators are a burden and will be eliminated with the public support.
The Interior Minister reassured that the entire nation stands with the security forces in crushing terrorism and will go to great lengths to establish peace in Balochistan.