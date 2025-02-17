Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued a strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack on the Levies post in Quetta. He extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Ali Nawaz, the Levies personnel who was martyred in the attack, and honored his bravery and sacrifice.
According to a statement by Press Information Department, Naqvi paid tribute to Nawaz for confronting the terrorists and sacrificing his life in the line of duty.
He prayed for the swift recovery of the two injured Levies personnel and highlighted the nation’s admiration for Nawaz’s dedication to ensuring peace and security.