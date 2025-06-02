Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday chaired the third high-level meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee and the ‘Harden the State’ Committee to review internal security, law enforcement coordination, and anti-crime measures across Pakistan.
During the meeting, a major decision was made to intensify operations against illegally residing foreign nationals. The Interior Minister directed that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will provide real-time data verification facilities at all exit points to ensure effective tracking and documentation.
He stressed the need for full implementation of the ‘One Document Regime’, urging all national institutions to work collaboratively. ‘To eliminate the illegal spectrum from the country, federal and provincial institutions must work hand-in-hand,’ he emphasized.
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the growing issue of organized beggar mafias, calling them a source of national embarrassment. He stated that begging should be declared a non-bailable offense and action must be taken against those involved.
On other issues, the Interior Minister assured full support to the Ministry of Energy and provincial governments in preventing electricity theft, noting that over 250 intelligence-based operations are being conducted daily.
According to a briefing, collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Interior and provincial governments have led to recoveries worth Rs 142 billion.
The meeting also reviewed the progress on anti-encroachment operations, establishment of the Pakistan Port Authority, updates on Gwadar Safe City Project and the Protection Wall, development of Digital Enforcement Stations along the Indus River, implementation of an Intelligent Transportation System for improved monitoring of motorways and highways and steps towards digitalization of petrol pumps to curb illegal and smuggled fuel.
Under the new legislation, customs officials and relevant deputy commissioners will have authority to seal fuel stations and seize vehicles involved in smuggling, officials informed.
Prominent attendees included: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Punjab Law Minister Sohaib Ahmed Bharth, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Home Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, senior officials such as the Federal Secretary for Interior, Inspectors General (IGs) of Police from all provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, Home Secretaries, Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Coordinator NACTA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Coordinator of the National Action Plan, and senior security officials.