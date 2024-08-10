Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi chaired a review meeting on the upgradation of Islamabad police stations here at the Ministry of Interior.
He ordered the upgradation of police stations in the federal capital on the pattern of smart police stations, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.
He highlighted that the traditional police stations have become a symbol of fear, and citizens think multiple times before visiting these stations. He said that he has personally visited the police stations and witnessed the deplorable conditions.
The Interior Minister emphasized that Islamabad is the face of Pakistan, and we need to make it a world-class city by immediately adopting smart policing. He assured that all possible resources will be provided for smart police stations.
He said well-mannered and educated police officers will be deployed at smart police stations, and police stations will be upgraded and transformed into smart police stations in a phased manner.
The Interior Minister directed the swift implementation of the plan, saying that a high-quality design at a low cost should be prepared for the upgradation. He also directed that land should be identified for police stations established in make shift and rented buildings.
He underscored that there will be no compromise on merit in police recruitments, and only young people who are fit, educated, and meet the merit criteria will be selected. He stressed the need for a positive change in the behavior towards complainants.
The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), and other high officials.