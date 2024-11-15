Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
In a statement here on Friday, he said that Baba Guru Nanak spread the message of love, equality and compassion to humanity.
The Interior Minister said Baba Guru Nanak was the best example of religious tolerance and inter-faith harmony. He said we welcome Sikh pilgrims from all over the world participating in the celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday.
He highlighted that online free visa facility has been provided for the Sikh community holding British, American and Canadian passports.
Mohsin Naqvi stated that all efforts are being made to create more facilities for the Sikh community. He said special quota will also be allocated for the Sikh community for the ICC (International Cricket Council) Champions Trophy tournament.
He added that Pakistan will extend a warm welcome to the Sikh community for the Champions Trophy tournament. He said all kind of facilities have been provided to the Sikh community to perform religious rituals. He emphasized that it is our duty to protect the rights of all minorities in Pakistan.