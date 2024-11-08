On the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a state-of-the-art ‘Cascade Facilitation Center’ has been established in the Diplomatic Enclave for the first time in history.
The Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the said center in the Diplomatic Enclave on Friday aimed at facilitating diplomats and foreign nationals.
The center will provide more than 12 services under one roof to the diplomatic community and foreign nationals.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony as the guest of honor, the Interior Minister said the facilities of issuance and renewal of Driving license, Character certificate, Police verification, Missing person report, Tenant registration, Foreigner registration, Domestic worker registration, Volunteer registration, Vehicle verification and FIR copy would be available at this center.
He highlighted that in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, every possible step is being taken to ensure the convenience and security of diplomatic community and foreign nationals.
He stated that this center reflects the government’s commitment to provide security and services to diplomats and foreign nationals. He said beautification of the Diplomatic Enclave and the entire capital is our mission.
The Interior Minister added that the establishment of the service center will strengthen ties and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the diplomats.
He also mentioned that over 1,500 police /FC personnel, along with 20 police vehicles are deployed for the security of the Diplomatic Enclave.
On the occasion, the Interior Minister also visited the Cascade Facilitation Center along with diplomats and inspected various counters and reviewed the facilities.
The Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi gave a briefing regarding the facilities being provided at the center. Diplomats and foreign nationals attending the ceremony thanked the Interior Minister for establishing this facilitation Center in the Diplomatic Enclave.
The ceremony was attended by a large number of foreign diplomats. Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, IG Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, and senior officials of Islamabad Police were also present on the occasion.