Interior Minister meets family members of Shaheed Adeel Hussain at police lines

Islamabad: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday met with the family members of Shaheed Adeel Hussain at police lines in Islamabad and presented them the Shaheed package. Police head constable Adeel Hussain was martyred in a recent suicide bombing in Islamabad. Rana Sanaullah presented a check of ten million rupees to the widow of Shaheed Adeel Hussain.

He also announced an additional grant of 12.5 million rupees for the bereaved family. On the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the family of Shaheed Adeel Hussain will be provided with all kinds of facilities for life. The Interior Minister said Syed Adeel Hussain saved Islamabad from a major accident by sacrificing his life. He said our martyrs are the pride of the whole nation. Rana Sanaullah said it is the government’s responsibility to take care of the heirs of police martyrs. All resources will be provided in this regard, he added.