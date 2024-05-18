Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Highlights Strengthening Economic Ties with Saudi Arabia

Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi noted a significant evolution in the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, emphasizing its shift towards a robust economic partnership. His remarks were made during a visit to the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad, where he met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy.

According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Minister Naqvi reflected on the historical and brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia, which are now burgeoning into a beneficial economic relationship. This transition was underscored by a recent successful visit by Saudi investors to Pakistan, which Naqvi believes heralds a new era of cooperation. He also expressed optimism about the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, predicting it will significantly enhance bilateral relations.

During their discussions, the Saudi Ambassador reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Pakistan, particularly in modernizing Islamabad’s police force. This assurance aligns with Saudi Arabia’s strategic priority to strengthen its ties with Pakistan, further cementing the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.