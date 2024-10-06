Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an inspection of the Ministry of Interior’s control room, overseeing the security operations in Islamabad. During his late-night visit, Naqvi reviewed live CCTV footage monitoring various parts of the capital and received a detailed briefing on the city’s security situation. According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the security measures currently in place. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and issued strict instructions to handle any disruptive elements firmly, ensuring that no one would be allowed to disturb the security of the capital.
The post Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Islamabad Security Monitoring Operations appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.