Interior Minister Mourns Victims of Khushab Tragedy



Lahore, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound sorrow and condolences following a devastating accident in Son Valley, Khushab, where a mini truck veered off the road and plummeted into a ravine, claiming 13 lives from a single family.





According to Press Information Department, Minister Naqvi conveyed his deep sympathies to the families of the deceased during this difficult time and extended wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the incident. He highlighted the magnitude of the tragedy, emphasizing the collective grief shared with the affected families and the support extended to them by the community and government alike.





The tragic event has prompted discussions about vehicular safety and road conditions in the region, underscoring the need for urgent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

