Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with his Turkish counterpart Ali Yerlikaya.
During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, development of Pak-Turkiye relations were discussed in detail, according to a statement issued here on Friday.
The repatriation of three Pakistani prisoners in Turkiye was also discussed in the meeting. Mohsin Naqvi said there are historical fraternal relations with Turkiye and the two countries are bound in deep religious ties.
He underscored that Pakistan-Turkiye relations are changing into a sustainable partnership. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also invited his Turkish counterpart to visit Pakistan.
The Interior Minister of Turkiye said Pakistan is a brother country and he will visit Islamabad soon. The Interior Minister of Turkiye assured cooperation for the return of Pakistani prisoners.
He said Pakistan should send a delegation of experts to Turkiye in this regard and the issue will be reviewed on humanitarian ground.
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Ankara on October 23 and said that terrorists have no religion or region.
He reiterated that elimination of terrorism is a global challenge and emphasized the need for comprehensive measures and a joint strategy by the international community to deal with this menace.
Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Turkish Interior Minister for the excellent arrangements and hospitality during the Saha International Expo.