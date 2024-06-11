Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday took notice of the delay in Islamabad’s beautification plan and ordered immediate removal of the Member Environment of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).
The Interior Minister stated that any further delay in the project will not be tolerated and those officers who did not perform would not have a place in his team.
He directed the Chairman CDA to appoint a hardworking and competent officer to the post of Member Environment, who can work round the clock to ensure the successful implementation of Islamabad’s beautification plan.