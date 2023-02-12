Interior Minister orders to ensure safety of Pakistani, foreign nationals

Islamabad, February 12, 2023 (PPI-OT): Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has directed to take all possible measures to ensure safety of Pakistani and foreign nationals in the country. Chairing a meeting in Gwadar on Sunday regarding counterterrorism and security of foreign nationals in the country, he said fool proof security will be provided to Chinese nationals working in various projects in Pakistan and any negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

Rana Sanaullah said one percent of all projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has been reserved for security. He said vacant posts in security agencies should be filled on priority basis. He said local people should be given priority in recruitment process of security agencies. It is pertinent to mention that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is visiting different cities of the country to review security arrangements in the country.

