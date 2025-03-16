Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday paid rich tribute to the police for foiling terrorist attacks on two police stations in Lakki Marwat.
In a statement, he said brave police personnel thwarted the terrorists’ nefarious designs by taking timely action. He congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police for foiling these attacks.
The Interior Minister said the KP police personnel bravely confronted the terrorists and repelled the attacks. He also paid tribute to the police for killing the terrorist who blew himself up near a police van in Lakki Marwat.
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of two injured police personnel. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have played a remarkable role in the war against terrorism.