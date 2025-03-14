Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for thwarting a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Jandola.
In a statement, he stated that the brave security forces took timely action and sent 10 terrorists to hell. He added that the nation takes pride in the professionalism of its security forces and stands shoulder to shoulder with them in the fight against terrorism.
Mohsin Naqvi further said that we salute the security forces for foiling the terrorist attack and commends them for ensuring that 10 terrorists met their dreadful fate.