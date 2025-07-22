Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered immediate legal reforms to bolster the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) effectiveness against illegal immigration and other criminal activities.
During a meeting in Islamabad, Naqvi called for a comprehensive restructuring plan for the agency, emphasizing the need for swift amendments to laws and regulations. He also approved the immediate procurement of advanced technology and necessary arms for the FIA, along with performance-based incentives. Naqvi stressed the importance of a robust crackdown on groups engaged in illegal immigration, stating that protecting Pakistan”s reputation is a top priority for the FIA.
To enhance public convenience, the minister directed the simplification of airport immigration processes and the establishment of fast-track centers.