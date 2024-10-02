A meeting chaired by the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi here in Islamabad on Wednesday reviewed preparations including the security arrangements for Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Heads of Government meeting.
An action plan was approved to ensure foolproof security on the occasion of the summit. Mohsin Naqvi said additional personnel of Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC and Punjab Police will also be deployed to ensure the foolproof security during the SCO conference.
The Interior Minister said holding of SCO summit in Pakistan this month is of great importance and an honour for the country. He said several heads of state are participating in the moot.