Interior Minister urges PTI leaders to use forum of parliament for discussing national affairs

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has stressed upon the PTI leaders to come to parliament for discussion on the next general elections.

Talking to a private television channel, he said blackmailing and threatening tactics are not the civilized way to resolve political issues.

Appreciating the policies of the coalition government, the Interior Minister said all possible efforts are being made to steer the country out of economic crisis and provide relief to the poor masses. He said all political leaders, including PTI Chief Imran Khan, should use the forum of parliament for discussing national affairs.