Interior Minister urges to use Parliament for discussion on next general elections

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah has urged all political parties, including the opposition, to use the forum of parliament for discussion on next general elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it is the responsibility of every political leader to debate on national matters at the forum of parliament. The Interior Minister regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party leaders have been using pressure tactics against the government to fulfill their demand of early elections.