﻿Interior Minister visits Frontier Corps North Balochistan’s headquarters

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi today visited the headquarters of Frontier Corps North, Balochistan on Wednesday, where he was received with honors by FC North IG Major General Amir Ajmal Chaudhry and saluted by troops.

During his visit, Minister Naqvi paid homage to the martyrs by laying a floral wreath at the martyrs’ memorial and offering prayers. He expressed heartfelt tributes to the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the nation.

Exploring the museum and inspecting the latest tools utilized by FC North, Minister Naqvi displayed keen interest in historical artifacts, underscoring the significance of preserving the region’s heritage.

A special session chaired by Minister Naqvi was convened at FC North, during which he lauded the pivotal role played by the organization in maintaining peace and order in Balochistan.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Naqvi reiterated the vital contributions of FC North in ensuring the prosperity of the region. He commended the professionalism and courage demonstrated by the officers and young men of FC North, stating, “We are proud of their unwavering dedication to duty.”

He received a comprehensive briefing on FC North’s professional performance and responsibilities, further acknowledging the organization’s indispensable contributions to enhancing security and stability in Balochistan.